Haverford Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM stock opened at $125.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on YUM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,769 shares of company stock worth $2,646,904. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.