Haverford Trust Co Has $1.14 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $97.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $89.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

