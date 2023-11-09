Haverford Trust Co Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.7 %

MS opened at $76.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.03.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

