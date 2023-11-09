Haverford Trust Co Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 103.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.21.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at $112,191,847.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at $112,191,847.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $9,258,038. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $3,020.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,005.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,870.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,830.07 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 147.18 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

