Haverford Trust Co Makes New $675,000 Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $155,102,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 33.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 332.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $27,978,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $117.99 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.37 and a fifty-two week high of $131.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.98.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

