Haverford Trust Co Raises Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,136,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,947,000 after purchasing an additional 981,773 shares during the period.

JEPI opened at $53.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.52.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

