Haverford Trust Co Sells 222 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Haverford Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Dover were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Dover by 81,571.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,792,000 after buying an additional 7,987,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dover by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,080,000 after buying an additional 1,134,365 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dover by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after buying an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $126,175,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $130.11 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.57 and its 200-day moving average is $141.75.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.23.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

