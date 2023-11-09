Haverford Trust Co Sells 363 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $118.48 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $138.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.92 and a 200 day moving average of $126.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.1532 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

