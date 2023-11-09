Haverford Trust Co Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Haverford Trust Co cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,705 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,797,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,511,000 after purchasing an additional 383,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,559 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG opened at $87.71 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

