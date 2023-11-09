Hermez Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $174.12 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.77 or 0.00012737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $174.12 million and $34,219.30 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00016436 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,475.47 or 1.00159402 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00011535 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.71055079 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $5,449.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

