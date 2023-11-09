Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIMS. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $7.02 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 0.55.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $46,350.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 45,748 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $327,098.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $46,350.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,546 shares of company stock valued at $850,397 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

