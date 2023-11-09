Hiscox (LON:HSX) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.05) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,070 ($13.21) to GBX 1,130 ($13.95) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,285 ($15.86) to GBX 1,245 ($15.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hiscox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,249.50 ($15.42).

Hiscox Stock Performance

Hiscox Company Profile

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at GBX 987.50 ($12.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,672.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 988.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,063.50. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 926.04 ($11.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,201 ($14.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

