HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,782,367 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 150,233 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $54,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in HP by 1.0% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of HP by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in HP by 0.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ opened at $27.21 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. HP’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $34,739,662.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,047,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,366,723.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

