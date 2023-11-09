HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $515.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.11.

NYSE HUBS opened at $442.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $476.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $257.50 and a 1 year high of $581.40.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total value of $10,114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,411,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $466,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,840,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total value of $10,114,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,201 shares of company stock worth $23,477,027. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 30.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 51.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

