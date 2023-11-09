HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.53-1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $556-558 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.57 million. HubSpot also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.53-$1.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUBS. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $589.05.

HubSpot Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $450.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.06 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $257.50 and a 1 year high of $581.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total value of $3,890,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,473,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $466,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,840,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total value of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,201 shares of company stock worth $23,477,027. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after buying an additional 68,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 560,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,264,000 after acquiring an additional 82,329 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

