Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Insider Helga Houston Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 41.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $28,631,635,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

