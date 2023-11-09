Hydro One Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.296 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th.

Hydro One Stock Performance

TSE H traded up C$0.22 on Thursday, reaching C$37.65. 24,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,738. Hydro One has a one year low of C$32.79 and a one year high of C$40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.02. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.8790161 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on H shares. Laurentian set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hydro One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.50.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

