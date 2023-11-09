iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) to Issue $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.765 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

iA Financial Stock Performance

iA Financial stock traded up C$1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$85.11. The company had a trading volume of 31,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49. The firm has a market cap of C$8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$84.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.98. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$69.63 and a 52 week high of C$93.90.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on iA Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.05.

Insider Transactions at iA Financial

In other news, insider iA Financial Corporation Inc. purchased 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$84.78 per share, with a total value of C$2,356,959.06. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.