IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.23

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.23 and last traded at $30.76, with a volume of 8094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IDYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 3,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $100,824.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,281 shares in the company, valued at $403,112.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $155,354.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 3,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $100,824.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,281 shares in the company, valued at $403,112.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $576,859 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 131.5% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,683,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,359,000 after purchasing an additional 806,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,715,000 after purchasing an additional 171,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,529,000 after buying an additional 49,898 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

