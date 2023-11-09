IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 26.13% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IDYA traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.81. 36,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,175. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $31.23.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $155,354.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $155,354.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,577.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $576,859 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.