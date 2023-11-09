Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 421 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,643,950. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI opened at $309.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.76 and a 1-year high of $310.58.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

