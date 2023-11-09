Ieq Capital LLC Buys 1,143 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 573.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
General Mills Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $65.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89.
General Mills Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.
General Mills Profile
General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.
