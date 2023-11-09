Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc raised its position in MongoDB by 79.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in MongoDB by 227.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,331 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $7,433,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $7,302,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on MongoDB from $421.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.65.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $370.04 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $439.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.27.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,129,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $1,328,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,191,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,738,754.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,984 shares of company stock valued at $63,129,067 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.