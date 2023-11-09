Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

KEYS opened at $124.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.44. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Barclays lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.