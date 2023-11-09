Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Match Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 37,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Match Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth $910,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $58,315. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

