Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 44.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $256.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.98. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $217.70 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,160. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.