Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HCA opened at $231.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.77. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.54 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.41.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

