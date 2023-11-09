Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,697 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $121.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.07. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $150.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

