Ieq Capital LLC Sells 11,678 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,548 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 11,678 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in HP by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,549,965,000 after buying an additional 16,476,783 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,713,127,000 after buying an additional 2,170,423 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HPQ opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.55.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

