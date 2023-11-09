Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,182 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STX. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $245,374,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.4% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,354,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $949,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $92,189,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after buying an additional 1,256,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $71.86 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $74.51. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.78.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -78.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.82.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at $43,314,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $1,245,459.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,095.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,530 shares of company stock worth $16,036,111. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

