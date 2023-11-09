ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) SVP Theresa Wingrove Sells 19,517 Shares

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $325,153.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $46,831.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Theresa Wingrove also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $2,764,857.60.

On Friday, September 15th, Theresa Wingrove sold 192,013 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $2,964,680.72.

ImmunoGen Stock Down 1.5 %

IMGN stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,151,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 29,841 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,216,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 855,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily