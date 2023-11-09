Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder Buys 54,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) Director Donald B. Milder acquired 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,885,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,029,614 shares in the company, valued at $161,902,572.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NARI stock opened at $52.80 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.81 and a twelve month high of $83.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.93.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $126.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NARI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Inari Medical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after buying an additional 1,475,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,863,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 400.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,378 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,271,000 after purchasing an additional 733,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.