ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Position Trimmed by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING Groep stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

