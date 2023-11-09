Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Ingredion updated its FY23 guidance to $9.05-9.45 EPS.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ingredion by 68.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 571.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

