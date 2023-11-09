Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Raises Dividend to $0.72 Per Share

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69.

Innospec has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Innospec has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Innospec to earn $6.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

IOSP traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.64. 6,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,573. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.48. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $91.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.17 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innospec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,847,000 after buying an additional 36,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,210,000 after acquiring an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Innospec by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innospec by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 689,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,816,000 after purchasing an additional 47,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

