Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69.

Innospec has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Innospec has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Innospec to earn $6.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Innospec stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.89. 10,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,586. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.55 and a 200 day moving average of $101.48. Innospec has a 1-year low of $91.74 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.17 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Innospec will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,180,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,539,000 after purchasing an additional 81,839 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 65,968 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Innospec by 1,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 53,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,210,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innospec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

