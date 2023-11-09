Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 2.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

XBJL stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average is $28.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.