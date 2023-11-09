InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.18. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Insider Transactions at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, insider Chase, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $947.75 per share, for a total transaction of $473,875.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,984,045.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chase, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $947.75 per share, for a total transaction of $473,875.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 63,291 shares in the company, valued at $59,984,045.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chase, Jr. bought 626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $851.36 per share, for a total transaction of $532,951.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,705,336.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,155 shares of company stock worth $48,925,622 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

