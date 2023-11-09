Insider Buying: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Purchases 7,210 Shares of Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,210 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $107,068.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,120,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,087,672.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 129,364 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $1,923,642.68.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 53,674 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $771,832.12.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 79,757 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $1,128,561.55.

On Friday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,385 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $428,732.35.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,552 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $574,621.84.

On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100,000 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,017 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $143,443.44.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 163,226 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,361,880.22.

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 322,194 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $4,765,249.26.

On Friday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 42,885 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $631,267.20.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECAT opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 47.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 40,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.