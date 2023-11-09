Insider Selling: Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Insider Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,258,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,864.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alkami Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $21.38 on Thursday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALKT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.