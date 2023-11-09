Insider Selling: Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $19.34 on Thursday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,031,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,780,000 after acquiring an additional 574,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 370,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 285,321 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 178,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 765,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 157,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

