Insider Selling: Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) VP Sells $131,222.00 in Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 6,370 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $131,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $666.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $36.90.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $442.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.90 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 138,906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

CCRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

