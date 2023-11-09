Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells $99,923.40 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brandi Galvin Morandi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equinix alerts:

On Monday, October 30th, Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $759.94 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $592.91 and a 1-year high of $821.63. The stock has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 81.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $741.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $753.75.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 146.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.14.

View Our Latest Report on Equinix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 4.1% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Equinix by 20.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Equinix by 14.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.