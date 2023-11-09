Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells $113,600.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Palomar Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $58.50 on Thursday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $74.17. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.61.

Get Palomar alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,217,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,612,000 after acquiring an additional 69,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Palomar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,162,000 after acquiring an additional 147,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in Palomar by 2.7% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,046,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,774,000 after acquiring an additional 27,106 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

View Our Latest Report on PLMR

About Palomar

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.