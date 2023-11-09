Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Sells 83,333 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOODGet Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $800,830.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,297.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, November 2nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 27,829 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $260,201.15.
  • On Wednesday, October 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $799,996.80.
  • On Tuesday, September 5th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $897,507.18.

Shares of HOOD opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOODGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 38.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

