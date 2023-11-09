Insider Selling: Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Director Sells 4,717 Shares of Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $109.17 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.