Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the construction company on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Installed Building Products has a payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $9.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.
Installed Building Products Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IBP traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.81. 40,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,951. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $158.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.92.
IBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
