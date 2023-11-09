Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the construction company on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Installed Building Products has a payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $9.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBP traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.81. 40,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,951. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $158.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 77.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading

