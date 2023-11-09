Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25 to $0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $422.5 million to $426.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $420.68 million. Intapp also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.04 to $0.06 EPS.

Intapp Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Intapp stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 24,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,560. Intapp has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.40.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.14 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.64.

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 3,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $138,722.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 690,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,095,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,813.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 3,976 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $138,722.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 690,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,095,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,216 shares of company stock worth $6,817,558 over the last 90 days. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 49.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intapp by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,581,000 after buying an additional 276,813 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at $6,428,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth $11,468,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 148.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 217,661 shares during the last quarter.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

