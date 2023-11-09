Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Declares $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Inter Parfums has raised its dividend by an average of 20.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Inter Parfums has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Inter Parfums to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Inter Parfums stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.65. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $78.77 and a 12 month high of $161.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPAR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.25.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,936.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,936.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

