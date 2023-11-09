Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

IPAR stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,850. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.65. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $78.77 and a 1-year high of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IPAR shares. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,345,000 after buying an additional 827,032 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth $19,936,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth $13,092,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,014.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 88,437 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

